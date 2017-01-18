Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized for posting a locker room video after Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it was the wrong thing to do.

Brown went on Facebook Live for almost 20 minutes from the Pittsburgh locker room after the 18–16 win in the AFC Divisional Playoff while head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the team.

Tomlin was heard on the video commenting how their AFC Championship Game opponents, the New England Patriots, got a head start in preparations for the game because they played Saturday night.

"Let's say very little moving forward," Tomlin can be heard saying in the video. "Let's start our preparations. We just spotted these a--h---- a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We're going to touch down at 4 o'clock in the f---ing morning. So be it."

The video Brown had posted was eventually removed.

"I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans," Brown said on his Twitter account. "It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

"I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday."

Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger both criticized Brown for posting the video and Tomlin said that Brown will be punished internally.

