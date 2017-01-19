NFL

Johnny Manziel: ‘Haven’t been this happy in a long time’

Johnny Manziel checked in on Twitter Thursday to dispel some rumors and let everyone know he’s doing well.

The former Browns quarterback first denied reports that he would be taking selfies with fans to make money at the Super Bowl, saying he wanted to sign autographs to give back to fans that have had his back. He says he’s in a good place after his various off-field issues, battles with alcohol, a domestic violence case with his ex-girlfriend and fading out of football in the process.

It’s unclear if Manziel will ever have another NFL opportunity, but he said this week that he is working out again and sober.

