Some NFL owners are unhappy over the Chargers’ decision to move to Los Angeles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

There are reportedly “a ton” of owners upset over the move, and the NFL itself also wishes the team would move back, although none of the parties mentioned see it as a realistic option.

From the report:

But some NFL owners and some league officials are still hoping that, now that the move has been made official, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos will wake up one morning soon, recognize this situation has been "bungled so bad" and take his team back to San Diego, where it spent the past 56 years. Again, the chances are at best remote that this happens.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has made clear publicly in the past that he wanted the Chargers to stay in San Diego. The league went 21 years before bringing a team back to Los Angeles, with the Rams returning last season.