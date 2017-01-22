Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was fined $10,000 by the team for streaming Pittsburgh’s locker room celebration last week, Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin informed his players during a team meeting this week that he was fining Brown, according to Glazer.

Brown’s video made waves after Tomlin could be heard referring to the Patriots as “those a--holes.” The broadcast was also a violation of the league’s social media policy, as players are forbidden from posting online until after addressing the media.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported earlier Sunday that Facebook encouraged Brown to use the live stream app in the locker room, while NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown has a marketing deal with the company “worth in the high six-figures.”