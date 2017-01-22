Down
enlarge
Falcons steamroll Packers to advance to Super Bowl
1:09 | NFL
Falcons steamroll Packers to advance to Super Bowl
NFL

Super Bowl LI schedule: Patriots, Falcons will face off in Houston

SI Wire
Sunday January 22nd, 2017

We're down to the Final Two. The Falcons and the Patriots have booked their tickets to Houston, where they'll battle it out on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Lombardi Trophy. Here's a look at the Super Bowl LI matchup, along with the rest of the 2017 NFL playoff results to give you a better look at how both teams got here:

Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Feb. 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC Championship Game
New England Patriots 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

NFC Championship Game
Atlanta Falcons 44, Green Bay Packers 21

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta Falcons 36, Seattle Seahawks 20

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 14

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 31

Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Kansas City Chiefs 16

Wild-card Round

Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12

Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13

AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters