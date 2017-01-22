Super Bowl LI schedule: Patriots, Falcons will face off in Houston
We're down to the Final Two. The Falcons and the Patriots have booked their tickets to Houston, where they'll battle it out on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Lombardi Trophy. Here's a look at the Super Bowl LI matchup, along with the rest of the 2017 NFL playoff results to give you a better look at how both teams got here:
Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, Feb. 5
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 22
AFC Championship Game
New England Patriots 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 17
NFC Championship Game
Atlanta Falcons 44, Green Bay Packers 21
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 14
Atlanta Falcons 36, Seattle Seahawks 20
New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 14
Sunday, Jan. 15
Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 31
Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Kansas City Chiefs 16
Wild-card Round
Saturday, Jan. 7
Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14
Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6
Sunday, Jan. 8
Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12
Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13
AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs
NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons