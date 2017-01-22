We're down to the Final Two. The Falcons and the Patriots have booked their tickets to Houston, where they'll battle it out on Sunday, Feb. 5 for the Lombardi Trophy. Here's a look at the Super Bowl LI matchup, along with the rest of the 2017 NFL playoff results to give you a better look at how both teams got here:

Super Bowl LI: Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, Feb. 5

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC Championship Game

New England Patriots 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

NFC Championship Game

Atlanta Falcons 44, Green Bay Packers 21

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

Atlanta Falcons 36, Seattle Seahawks 20

New England Patriots 36, Houston Texans 14

Sunday, Jan. 15

Green Bay Packers 34, Dallas Cowboys 31



Pittsburgh Steelers 18, Kansas City Chiefs 16

Wild-card Round

Saturday, Jan. 7

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12

Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13

AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons