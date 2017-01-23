NFL

Gisele Bündchen congratulates Tom Brady as he heads to record seventh Super Bowl

This story was written by Char Adams and originally appeared on People.com.

Gisele Bündchen is Tom Brady‘s biggest fan.

The 36-year-old supermodel congratulated her New England Patriots quarterback husband on his big win Sunday night over the Pittsburgh Steelers—clinching his seventh trip to the Super Bowl—in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday.

“Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady,” Bündchen captioned the photo of herself pointing to Brady, 39, after the big game – the love birds both sported the team’s “Conference Champions” hats.

His appearance in Super Bowl LI – after serving a four-game suspension for the Deflategate scandal – will extend his own record for most starts in a Super Bowl.

Brady shared the photo on his own Instagram account, writing, “THAT’S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo.”

Congratulations my love! @tombrady #gopats ✨✨✨✨✨✨Parabéns meu amor! @tombrady

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

The New England Patriots beat out the Pittsburgh Steelers 36–17 on Sunday, securing the team its record-breaking ninth Super Bowl trip.

The Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The Falcons beat out the Green Bay Packers, 44–21, on Sunday.

At the post-game trophy presentation, Brady – who threw three touchdowns – praised his teammates with motivating him throughout the game.

“All of these fellas right here in front of me. That’s why we’re here, because these guys,” he said. “All the fans got to see it today — the boys showed up and played today. We’ve got to do that again in two weeks.”

