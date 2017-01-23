Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was in attendance for Sunday night's AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Manziel wore a Tom Brady jersey and Patriots beanie to the game. He acquired tickets to the game through fellow Aggie alum Martellus Bennett.

He took the hazing like a champ, the man can take an L with a smile on his face I respect that. Memories last forever my friend appreciate you making the journey with me to watch and study two bad ass QBs #TheManRunningOutOfFingers #🐐 @danfolger you a real one I appreciate you helping me stay on this path #ComebackSZN #BackToDimeCity A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

Manziel recently went on a social media rant about cleaning up his act and potentially making a comeback to the NFL. He penned a long Instagram message to quarterbacks coach George Whitfield about possibly working together again.

Manziel's off-field issues include a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley. The case was finalized with a plea deal in December.

He was also suspended for four games last season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2015 season.