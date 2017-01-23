NFL

Olivia Munn praises Aaron Rodgers after Packers' loss amid off-field 'adversity'

This story was written by Stephanie Petit and originally appeared People.com.

The Green Bay Packers may not be heading to the Super Bowl this year, but Olivia Munn is still the team’s — and quarterback boyfriend Aaron Rodgers‘ — biggest fan.

After the quarterback and his NFL team suffered a blowout 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night that ended Rodgers’ quest for a second Super Bowl ring, Munn thanked fans for supporting them all season. The 36-year-old actress made a subtle reference to Rodgers’ family drama, which resurfaced last week after the football star’s father told The New York Times that he and the rest of the family are not on speaking terms with the 33-year-old quarterback.

“So proud of this team,” Munn said in a handwritten note shared on Instagram. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far.”

She continued, “Thank you to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress captioned the post with green and yellow heart emojis.

💛💚

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Word of the family’s rift became public last spring when the quarterback’s younger brother Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette and shared that his older brother is estranged from the rest of the family.

Many wondered if Munn’s relationship with Rodgers may have contributed to the feud, especially after his father commented that “fame can change things.”

However, a source close to the quarterback tells PEOPLE that Aaron Rodgers is unhappy at the speculation that his girlfriend has anything to do with the rift.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” the source previously told PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”

The source also says that the couple never wanted the personal family drama to become public. “Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum,” the source explained. “He will deal with his family issues privately.”

