Super Bowl LI ticket prices reach record highs

Tickets prices for Super Bowl LI are reaching record levels, with an average listing price of around $6,000.

The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will meet for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 5 from NRG Stadium in Houston.

“At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10k average asking price,” Ticket IQ spokesperson Jesse Lawrence said to USA Today. “Historically, supply increases about 100% from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares.”

Around 1,200 tickets are still available for the game as of Monday morning, according to Ticket IQ. The cheapest ticket listed on the sight is $3,330.

More than 1,600 tickets were available on Monday morning according to information listed on Stubhub's website.

To get into the game via Stubhub, customers will have to pay a minimum of $3,575.

- Scooby Axson

