New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan caught two touchdowns in the 36–17 AFC Championship win over the Steelers but it was Phil Simms' mention of his days at Penn State that sent lacrosse Twitter (which appears to be a thing) into a frenzy.

Hogan was a midfielder in his three years player for the Nittany Lions before switching to football for one season at Monmouth. He went undrafted before signing several practice squad contracts and finally getting his shot with the Bills in 2012. He signed a three-year deal with the Patriots in March 2016.

If you watch close enough, Hogan can be seen wearing his No. 19 jersey in highlights from his four-goal game against Robert Morris in 2010:

Penn State's Athletic department passed along the following photos of Hogan's lacrosse days.

Steve Sommer/Penn State Athletics

Steve Sommer/Penn State Athletics Steve Sommer/Penn State Athletics

One lacrosse fan on Twitter was quick to uncover a box score from April 18, 2009, where Hogan scored three goals for Penn State against Stephen Belichick (the current safeties coach for the Patriots) and Rutgers.