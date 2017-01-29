How to watch the Pro Bowl: Live stream, game time, TV

The AFC and NFC face off in this weekend’s Pro Bowl, which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the first time.

The league ended its run of annual All-Star showcases in Honolulu and brings the product stateside, in a game that features many of the NFL’s stars, but also has seen many of the biggest talents opt out. The Patriots and Falcons will not be present due to the Super Bowl. The game has returned to its inter-conference format after three seasons in which retired stars coached teams and drafted personnel.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.