NFL

How to watch the Pro Bowl: Live stream, game time, TV

SI Wire
Sunday January 29th, 2017

The AFC and NFC face off in this weekend’s Pro Bowl, which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando for the first time.

The league ended its run of annual All-Star showcases in Honolulu and brings the product stateside, in a game that features many of the NFL’s stars, but also has seen many of the biggest talents opt out. The Patriots and Falcons will not be present due to the Super Bowl. The game has returned to its inter-conference format after three seasons in which retired stars coached teams and drafted personnel.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters