NFL

Report: Browns interested in trading for Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo

SI Wire
15 minutes ago

The Cleveland Browns will make a pitch in the offseason and try to trade for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, reports The Cleveland Plain Dealer.

According to the report, the team will decide on what they do with the quarterback position during the draft evaluation process.

Cleveland has the No. 1 pick and No. 12 overall picks in April's NFL Draft, and could draft prospects such as North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky or Clemson's Deshaun Watson.

Garoppolo, 25, has started two games in his career, both in 2016. He won both starts in relief of Tom Brady who was serving a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate. Garoppolo appeared in six games completing 68% of his passes for 502 yards last season.

For his career, Garoppolo has attempted 94 passes, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He has one year left on his original rookie contract and is set to make $820,000 in base salary next season.

- Scooby Axson

