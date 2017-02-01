NFL

This word cloud proves how boring Super Bowl Opening Night really was

Erin Flynn
20 minutes ago

Super Bowl Opening Night was very boring, and we have the word cloud to prove it. 

Players and coaches from the Patriots and Falcons addressed the media on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LI, but nothing really happened outside of Cooper Manning wearing a funny suit and the creepy Tom Brady mask guy showing up again. 

The NFL's official transcripts from the night total 69,869 words, including the NFL's paraphrasing of questions. Of those 69,869 words, the word "game" was among the most popular, with 374 mentions. Similarly fascinating words like "great" (337), "play" (308), "guys" (345) and "good" (240) were also popular. "Super" edged "bowl" with 238 mentions to 227. "That's" (194) was also a very common choice.

So we decided to make it a little more interesting by limiting the words in our word cloud to longer words, with eight characters or more (plus a couple exceptions, like "Brady"). Take a look: 

Graphic by Lindsay Applebaum

Oddly enough, "Cleveland" earned 22 mentions despite neither team hailing from the city.

NFL
Super Bowl LI Opening Night: Sights, sounds and scenes from Media Night in Houston

Feel like you have a sense of how the players are feeling about the big game after looking at the most common words they said? Neither do I. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters