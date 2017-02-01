New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been dealing with his mother's health issues over the past year and it is “a major source of concern” for his family, according to a report from CSNNE.com

Brady has not commented publicly on his mother's condition, but according to the report, she has improved lately.

Brady was asked during media day about who is hero is and he said his father. He expounded on his thoughts on Tuesday.

“It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons," Brady said. "It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend. My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life, and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud.”

Brady, who will appear his seventh Super Bowl says his family will be in attendance for the game.

“We will be in full force. I had to get a lot of tickets this week," Brady said. I saw everyone this morning and they are all excited and gearing up and ready to go. I am excited to see everybody.”

