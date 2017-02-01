NFL

Report: Brady concerned about mother's illness

SI Wire
22 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been dealing with his mother's health issues over the past year and it is “a major source of concern” for his family, according to a report from CSNNE.com

Brady has not commented publicly on his mother's condition, but according to the report, she has improved lately.

Brady was asked during media day about who is hero is and he said his father. He expounded on his thoughts on Tuesday.

“It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons," Brady said. "It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend. My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life, and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud.”

Brady, who will appear his seventh Super Bowl says his family will be in attendance for the game.

“We will be in full force. I had to get a lot of tickets this week," Brady said. I saw everyone this morning and they are all excited and gearing up and ready to go. I am excited to see everybody.”

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters