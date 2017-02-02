NFL

Joe McKnight’s alleged killer charged with murder

Associated Press
Associated Press
31 minutes ago

GRETNA, La. — A New Orleans-area prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted the Louisiana man accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage dispute.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick says 55-year-old Ronald Gasser of Terrytown is charged with second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence if he’s convicted.

Gasser was released from police custody without charges on Dec. 2, the day after the shooting. He was jailed on Dec. 6 on an initial manslaughter charge.

Connick says that as a result of the indictment, Judge June Darensburg increased Gasser’s bond from $500,000 to $750,000.

Authorities have said both McKnight and Gasser were driving erratically and yelling at each other before they stopped and McKnight walked to Gasser’s vehicle. They said when the 28-year-old McKnight confronted Gasser, who was still seated in his car, Gasser pulled out a gun and shot McKnight three times.

