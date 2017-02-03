Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has settled his lawsuit against ESPN and reporter Adam Schefter over Schefter’s posting of Pierre-Paul’s private medical records on Twitter in July 2015.

Pierre-Paul lost a part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident that led to the amputation of his right index finger. Schefter tweeted out a medical chart that revealed the amputation to almost 4 million followers. The records were “improperly obtained” according to the suit, which has been “amicably resolved” as of Friday, Pierre-Paul’s attorney told the New York Post.

Pierre-Paul sued in Miami Federal court in February 2016 on a privacy violation.

Schefter told SI in an interview with Richard Deitsch days after the tweet that he could have done a better job of keeping the records private as he broke the news.