NFL

Report: Vice President Mike Pence to attend Super Bowl

SI Wire
an hour ago

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend the Super Bowl, according to CNN.

Pence's press secretary would not confirm the report, but said the vice president's schedule would be released later in the day on Friday. 

Pence becomes the fourth U.S. vice president to attend the Super Bowl while in office, following Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush and Al Gore.

The Indiana-native has not publicly said if he has a rooting interest in the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, though he did attend the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro.

President Donald Trump, who has been open about his friendship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady, will reportedly not attend the game in Houston.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters