Report: Vice President Mike Pence to attend Super Bowl

Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend the Super Bowl, according to CNN.

Pence's press secretary would not confirm the report, but said the vice president's schedule would be released later in the day on Friday.

Pence becomes the fourth U.S. vice president to attend the Super Bowl while in office, following Spiro Agnew, George H.W. Bush and Al Gore.

The Indiana-native has not publicly said if he has a rooting interest in the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, though he did attend the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro.

President Donald Trump, who has been open about his friendship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady, will reportedly not attend the game in Houston.