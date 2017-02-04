Falcons’ Matt Ryan named 2016 NFL MVP

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is this season’s NFL MVP.

The league announced Ryan as the winner of the AP Most Valuable Player award on Saturday night, on the eve of his Super Bowl debut against the Patriots. He was also named AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryan engineered the league’s highest-scoring offense and led Atlanta all the way through the NFC playoffs, although ballots were in on January 4. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, completing 69.9% of passes. The Falcons went 11–5 and won the NFC South.

Worth noting entering Sunday’s game: the league MVP hasn’t played for a Super Bowl champion since 1999, when Kurt Warner led the Rams to a title. Pats quarterback Tom Brady was the runner-up for the award, but played just 12 games due to his suspension from the NFL over the Deflategate controversy.

Ryan has been just as good this post-season, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions across two games while leading the Falcons to big wins over the Seahawks and Packers.

Other award winners are below.

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders

Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett, Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa, Chargers

Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson, Packers