NFL

Falcons’ Matt Ryan named 2016 NFL MVP

SI Wire
31 minutes ago

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is this season’s NFL MVP.

The league announced Ryan as the winner of the AP Most Valuable Player award on Saturday night, on the eve of his Super Bowl debut against the Patriots. He was also named AP Offensive Player of the Year.

Ryan engineered the league’s highest-scoring offense and led Atlanta all the way through the NFC playoffs, although ballots were in on January 4. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, completing 69.9% of passes. The Falcons went 11–5 and won the NFC South.

Worth noting entering Sunday’s game: the league MVP hasn’t played for a Super Bowl champion since 1999, when Kurt Warner led the Rams to a title. Pats quarterback Tom Brady was the runner-up for the award, but played just 12 games due to his suspension from the NFL over the Deflategate controversy.

Ryan has been just as good this post-season, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions across two games while leading the Falcons to big wins over the Seahawks and Packers.

Other award winners are below.

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders

Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett, Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa, Chargers

Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson, Packers

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters