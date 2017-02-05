NFL

Report: Falcons C Alex Mack will play Super Bowl with broken fibula

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack will play in the Super Bowl with a broken left fibula, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

There was question whether the four-time Pro Bowler would be able to play after sustaining the injury during the NFC Championship Game and either sitting out or being limited in practice since. The injury would reportedly require Mack to sit out for six to eight weeks during the regular season, but the NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported Mack told the team, "I'm playing. Period," in regards to his status for Sunday. 

The team is reportedly concerned over whether Mack's leg will hold up.

Before the game, Mack will reportedly receive a pain-killer injection in his leg to alleviate the affect of the fracture, which occurred above the plate inserted in Mack's leg after he broke his fibula in 2014.

The Falcons take on the Patriots at NRG Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

 

