What is Tom Brady's net worth?

Tom Brady is the 15th–highest paid athlete in the world due to his $44 million in earnings for 2016, according to Forbes.

That total includes both endorsements and salary.

In February 2016, Brady signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in a Patriots uniform through the 2019 season. The extension is an addition to the existing three-year deal that he signed in 2015. The new extension includes a $28 million signing bonus and lowered his 2016 base salary from $9 million to just $1 million in the process. At the time, it was estimated that the new deal could be worth $60 million.

It is estimated that Brady earns $8 million in endorsements, which include deals with Under Armour and UGG Boots.

CelebrityNetWorth puts Tom Brady's career net worth at $180 million, which is far from his wife Gisele Bündchen's $380 million in her respective career as a super model.