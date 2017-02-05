When is the 2017 NFL draft?

The 2017 NFL draft will be held in Philadelphia from April 27 to 29, with the first three rounds held in prime time.

The first NFL draft was held in Philadelphia in 1936 and featured the Philadelphia Eagles selecting Jay Berwanger with the No. 1 overall pick. It was last held in Philadelphia in 1960.

The draft was held in New York City for many years before the last two drafts were moved to Chicago.

The City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau will host a variety of events to celebrate the week's festivities.

