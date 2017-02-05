Who won the Super Bowl last year?

In case anyone forgot: the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 last year.

The game took place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with the Broncos winning 24–10 to win their third Super Bowl.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller won game MVP, and Peyton Manning walked off into retirement as a champion. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drew postgame scrutiny for a very brief press conference.

The game was broadcast on CBS, and Coldplay, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars played the halftime show.

The Patriots and Falcons play in Super Bowl LI (51) on Sunday.