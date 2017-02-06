NFL

When is the Patriots Super Bowl championship parade?

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions once again. 

The Patriots pulled off an incredible comeback against the Falcons on Sunday, rallying from 25 points down to win the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title. 

New England trailed Atlanta 28–3 in the third quarter. But the Patriots tied the game at 28 just before the end of regulation, and Tom Brady led the team down the field in overtime before James White scored the winning touchdown, giving the Pats a 34–28 victory. 

The Patriots will hold their Super Bowl parade at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh announced after the game. 

The Pats will return to Massachusetts on Monday. 

