NFL

Super Bowl highlights: Watch big plays from Patriots vs. Falcons

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Super Bowl LI was historic as the Patriots defeated Falcons 34–28 with quarterback Tom Brady led the largest comeback in Super Bowl history,

It was arguably the best Super Bowl with many records set and tied. It was also the first Super Bowl to go into overtime.

Tom Brady was named MVP and finished with 43 of 62 passes completed for 466 yards along with two touchdowns and an interception. He was 12-of-16 for 150 yards on the tying and game-winning drives.

Relive Super Bowl LI's magic with the highlights here:

The Patriots are already Super Bowl favorites for 2018.

