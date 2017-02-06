Here’s every record that was set in Super Bowl LI
Here is the full list of records set and tied in this year’s Super Bowl — of which there were many.
There were 24 new records set in the Patriots’ historic comeback win over the Falcons. Seven more were tied. New England’s 31–point comeback stands as the largest in Super Bowl history,
See all the new stats below.
Super Bowl Records set and tied in Super Bowl LI
Records Set
Most Games – 7, Tom Brady
Most Games, Head Coach – 7, Bill Belichick
Most Games Won, Head Coach – 5, Bill Belichick
Most Points, Game – 20, James White (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion)
Most Passes, Career – 309, Tom Brady
Most Passes, Game – 62, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Career – 207, Tom Brady
Most Completions, Game – 43, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Career – 2071, Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards, Game – 466, Tom Brady
Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 15, Tom Brady
Most Receptions, Game – 14, James White
Most Games, Team – 9, New England
Largest Deficit Overcome, Winning Team – 25 points, New England
Most Points, Overtime Period, Team – 6, New England (first overtime in NFL history)
Most First Downs, Game, Team – 37, New England
Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 39
Most First Downs Passing, Game, Team – 26, New England
Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 39
Most Offensive Plays, Game, Team – 93, New England
Most Passes, Game, Team – 63, New England
Most Completions, Game, Team – 43, New England
Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 442, New England
Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 682
Records Tied
Most Games Won – 5, Tom Brady
Most Touchdowns, Game – 3, James White
Most Two-Point Conversions, Game – 1, James White and Danny Amendola
Most Sacks, Game (Since 1982) – 3, Grady Jarrett
Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Team – 2, New England
Most Two-Point Conversions, Game, Total – 2
Most First Downs by Penalty, Game, Team – 4, New England