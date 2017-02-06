The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 to win Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday.

It was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime as the Patriots overcame a 21–3 deficit. The Patriots overcame a 10-point deficit against the Seattle Seahawks two years ago.

Brady finished with 43 of 62 passes completed for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He earned MVP honors as he pulled off his 51st game-winning drive to win Super Bowl LI.

It marked Brady's fifth Super Bowl title, which ties him with Bart Starr for the NFL record by a quarterback.