2017 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Post-Super Bowl look at the first three rounds
- Three rounds. 96 picks. With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror and the combine dead ahead, a look at how all 32 teams may address their needs in the draft's first two days.
The 2016 season is over. The New England Patriots are champions.
NFL teams now have about three weeks to regroup before they descend on Indianapolis for the all-important scouting combine, beginning on Feb. 28. Free agency opens shortly thereafter, with the negotiation period kicking off on March 7 and the new league year hitting on March 9. Shy of a surprise trade in the coming days, that’s really when the draft picture will start to come into focus in earnest.
Between potential team needs and current guesses at prospect values, we’re still able to piece together the puzzle a bit now. Three rounds of mock-draft action await.
(Note: The complete order of the first two days of the draft isn’t quite set yet. The Colts and Vikings will flip a coin to determine which team earns the rights to the 14th and 15th slots in the order, and compensatory picks will be tacked on to the end of the third round based on free agency losses around the league.)
11Myles GarrettDE, Texas A&MHypothetically, the Browns could use this pick on Garrett and then package Nos. 12 and 33 to jump back into the top 10 somewhere for a QB. They also could stay put and (possibly) find a quarterback they like at one of those spots. Either way, their options are too numerous to pass on a player like Garrett.
22Deshaun WatsonQB, ClemsonSorting out the 2017 QB pecking order remains almost impossible, and there are no trends to read in San Francisco with a rookie head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and rookie GM, John Lynch. Watson throws too many picks (17 this year) ... but so did Shanahan’s most recent quarterback, Matt Ryan, who fired 19 INTs before Atlanta took him at No. 3 in 2008.
33Jamal AdamsS, LSUChicago is a definite candidate to take a quarterback, too, but a choice between Adams, Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster might be too enticing. Shy of landing Eric Berry in free agency, Adams is the Bears’ best chance for an upgrade at safety. And this might be preferable anyway, given what Berry will cost.
44Jonathan AllenDL, AlabamaThis would be a pick with Tom Coughlin’s imprint on it—he made no secret, either with the Giants or during his first go-round with the Jaguars, that he believed in winning up front on defense. Allen can thrive as a base end or a penetrating tackle.
55Reuben FosterLB, Alabama(Pick via Rams) Not a lot of ILB/MLB types hit these draft heights. Foster is worth it in relation to this draft class. He may not be the next Luke Kuechly or Brian Urlacher (both top-10 picks), but his absolute ceiling would put him in a similar range.
66Mitch TrubiskyQB, North CarolinaI doubt any Jets fans are thrilled with the prospect of taking a QB top 10. Watson, Trubisky, DeShone Kizer or Patrick Mahomes all come with their question marks. Trubisky, though, also has the physical traits to develop into a gem.
77Corey DavisWR, Western MichiganDavis long has been considered this class’s WR1 ’round these parts. The Chargers have a very interesting collection of receivers, led by the oft-injured Keenan Allen, but Davis can be better than any of them ... and soon.
88Solomon ThomasDE, StanfordLeonard Fournette and the Panthers seem like an obvious fit here. Almost too obvious, hence a slight zag in this mock. Thomas is a threat to win inside or outside, and he’d add to the versatility of a young, talented Carolina front.
99Leonard FournetteRB, LSUJeremy Hill has spent the past two seasons averaging fewer than 4.0 yards per carry—a disappointing development that could put his roster spot in jeopardy for 2017. Enter Fournette, who could elevate the Bengals’ run-game thunder alongside Gio Bernard’s lightning.
1010Malik HookerS, Ohio StateHooker won’t work out at the combine, reportedly on account of recent labrum and hernia surgeries, so that’s definitely something to file away for discussion. Talent-wise, the ballhawking Ohio State safety is an elite prospect at a position where Buffalo is weak.
1111Tim WilliamsOLB, AlabamaMore unknowns: Williams’s off-field red flags could push him down another round or two. But if he checks out, this is his range. He is an explosive pass rusher and an underrated, developing run defender.
1212DeShone KizerQB, Notre Dame(Pick via Eagles) Save for the 49ers, Bears, Jets and Bills all taking a quarterback (or the Cardinals trading up), the Browns should have at least one of the Watson-Trubisky-Kizer-Mahomes quartet available here. Kizer is big, strong and athletic.
1313Quincy WilsonCB, FloridaPerhaps the Cardinals want to give it one more season to see what they really have in 2016 additions Brandon Williams and Harlan Miller. Or they can get proactive at CB and add a big, physical defender in Wilson.
1414Malik McDowellDL, Michigan StateThe buzz has quieted some on McDowell—he had a frustrating, injury-plagued year and wasn’t eligible for the Senior Bowl. But it’ll pick back up. He’s still a highly mobile defensive lineman built for the mix-and-match fronts of the modern NFL.
1515Dalvin CookRB, Florida State(Pick via Vikings) The Eagles don’t need a running back as badly as they need a receiver, but Cook would be a steal in mid-Round 1. He does not require much room to be able to take on the distance.
1616Marshon LattimoreCB, Ohio StateBaltimore was a bit disheveled on the back end throughout 2016, so adding a potential starter would make ’17 a lot more promising. Lattimore’s size and desire to press up on receivers will make him a wanted commodity.
1717Derek BarnettDE/OLB, TennesseeThere is more of a need in Washington for help between the tackles than another edge presence. Barnett, though, is strong enough and active enough to play hand in the dirt up front at times, which would max out how many athletes the Redskins can get on the field in their front seven.
1818Mike WilliamsWR, ClemsonAt the bare minimum, Williams would provide the Titans with the big-bodied outside receiving presence they have been missing. If Williams continues to develop, he has the size/speed combo to be among the league’s better No. 1 WRs.
1919O.J. HowardTE, AlabamaLast mock, I had John Ross in this spot and the majority of Bucs fans who responded said they’d rather have Howard. Bucs fans, I heard you, and I think you’re right. While Tampa Bay without question needs a speed threat like Ross at receiver, Howard is the best player available at his position and can force more mismatches than Ross would.
2020Jabrill PeppersS, MichiganFor the omnipresent concerns about how Peppers’s game will translate to the NFL, this fit is an example of why he’s still a Round 1 name. Peppers can help Denver if A) they opt to bail on the final year of T.J. Ward’s contract, B) they want to improve their coverage in the middle of the field, and C) if they want to replace Jordan Norwood as a return man.
2121Sidney JonesCB, WashingtonThere’s probably a better chance of Jones landing in the top 12 than sliding out of Round 1, which should tell you all you need to know about his talent level. He’s thin, at 180 or so pounds, but has height and a willingness to mix it up on the outside.
2222Jarrad DavisLB, FloridaThe Dolphins tried to gain athleticism in their linebacking corps last off-season by adding Kiko Alonso, and it paid off to an extent. They shouldn’t stop there. Davis is a three-down linebacker who could bump Alonso to the middle or on the weak side.
2323Ryan RamczykOT, WisconsinOne of the class’s other tight ends (say, David Njoku) would be intriguing here. However, the Giants’ offense can only do so much—no matter the number of weapons—without better line play. Ramczyk is a plug-and-play candidate.
2424Budda BakerS, WashingtonEssentially, he’d be the replacement for veteran Reggie Nelson, who has one year and no guaranteed money left on his contract. A Baker–Karl Joseph combo at safety would cover all sorts of ground, with Baker often patrolling deep as Joseph walked up near the line.
2525Patrick MahomesQB, Texas TechThe Texans have all but said they’ll be drafting a quarterback—and likely early, because whomever it is will be expected to push Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage. Mahomes’s blend of athleticism and a rocket arm might finally solve Bill O’Brien’s QB woes.
2626Marlon HumphreyCB, AlabamaI mentioned it in my last mock, and it’s becoming obvious again: talented cornerbacks will be available in spades into Day 2. Here, the Seahawks score one whose aggressive mentality would fit their defense well.
2727Zach CunninghamLB, VanderbiltThe Chiefs cannot bank on Derrick Johnson returning at 100% next season, nor can they put all their eggs in the Ramik Wilson basket. Cunningham is a tackle machine at linebacker, a well-built specimen who reads run keys and explodes to the ball.
2828Taco CharltonDE, MichiganEven on his worst days, Charlton is a good bet to disrupt a pass play or two simply by unleashing his speed off the edge. The way he closed his college career hinted at the possibility that he could become borderline unblockable.
2929Takkarist McKinleyEdge, UCLAAtop their OLB depth chart for their final playoff game, the Packers listed three impending free agents (Julius Peppers, Datone Jones, Nick Perry) and a 31-year-old Clay Matthews Jr., capping off his least-productive NFL season. McKinley needs to be coached up, but he’s a high-motor player.
3030Teez TaborCB, FloridaSee what I mean? Cornerbacks to be had. While Tabor will swing and miss from time to time, he has the footwork required to thrive as an NFL man-to-man cover corner. Put a pass anywhere near him, and a quarterback is at great risk of that ball heading back the other way.
3131Caleb BrantleyDT, FloridaYou thought Grady Jarrett was good this season (and in the Super Bowl?) Just wait until he has a consistent impact performer next to him inside. Brantley’s burst and power make him tough to block heads up, which is what teams will have to do with Jarrett patrolling.
3232David NjokuTE, MiamiIt would surprise exactly no one if Martellus Bennett’s Patriots career is a very successful one-and-done. New England will want to make sure it’s set at tight end with a dangerous playmaker, and Njoku—although raw—certainly has a bright future.
Round 2
3333Cam RobinsonOT, AlabamaThis is about value, but also about giving the Browns options. Robinson would compete at right tackle, with an eye on a future at left tackle.
3434Ryan AndersonLB, AlabamaAnderson showed via his coverage missteps at the Senior Bowl that he needs to be up on the line. He’s a force there, against the run and pass.
3535Garrett BollesOT, UtahBolles is 24, so he won’t have the luxury of sitting and developing for long. Good news: He’s ultra-athletic and capable of playing on the left or right.
3636John RossWR, WashingtonShould Ross slide out of Round 1, he’s the type of dynamic playmaker teams would be willing to trade up to land.
3737JuJu Smith-SchusterWR, USCIdeally, you want a WR who can break open on every play. Smith-Schuster may not do that, but he uses his outstanding hands and body positioning to make catches in tight spaces.
3838Obi MelifonwuS, UConnA Senior Bowl riser, Melifonwu is a huge safety (6' 4", 220 lbs.), who loves to fly downhill and finish plays.
3939Charles HarrisDE/OLB, MissouriThere would be worse outcomes for the Jets here than to land a premier pass rusher who would need a little bit of time to become an early-down defender.
4040D'Onta ForemanRB, TexasAll the reasons a Fournette-Panthers match makes sense work here, too, even if Foreman may not be the same level of prospect as his LSU counterpart.
4141Carl LawsonDE, AuburnFor a team that likes to set the tone up front like Cincinnati, Lawson’s bulked-up presence could get him in the lineup early. Even better if they unlock his full potential.
42Christian McCaffreyRB, StanfordMcCaffrey shouldn’t last this long, but worries about his bell-cow back ability could make it happen. He would be lethal in this offense.
43Desmond KingCB, IowaDuring Senior Bowl week, the NFL Network’s Mike Mayock compared King’s possible NFL role as a safety/corner hybrid to that of Malcolm Jenkins.
44Forrest LampG/T, Western KentuckyI don’t buy the chatter that Lamp is destined for a guard-only career, but it’s happening because Lamp could be a Pro Bowl-caliber option there.
4545Evan EngramTE, Ole MissArizona has not had an offense that features a tight end, in part because it didn’t have a TE worth featuring. Engram is one.
46Antonio GarciaOT, TroyThe Vikings’ first pick of the draft goes to their long-troublesome tackle spot. Give it a year or two and Garcia might be a dominant left tackle.
47Pat ElfleinG/C, Ohio StateHe’d push Pro Bowler Jeremy Zuttah for the starting center job from Day One, and that says more about Elflein than Zuttah.
48Haason ReddickLB, TempleMcDowell in Round 1 and the multi-dimensional Reddick—a DB turned DL turned LB—would make the Colts’ D much more competitive.
4949Jaleel JohnsonDT, IowaJohnson has exceptional quickness for a 309-pounder, and he makes a ton of plays in the backfield.
5050Demarcus WalkerDE, Florida StateWalker is strong and durable as an early-down DE, with the counter-moves and quickness to drop down inside against the pass.
5151Dan FeeneyG, IndianaDropped into a system like the one Denver runs, Feeney can be an impact run blocker on the move.
5252Raekwon McMillanLB, Ohio State(Pick via Titans)A Buckeye for the Browns, and one that’s being overlooked a bit. McMillan has the instincts to be an impact inside 3–4 defender.
5353Taylor MotonG/T, Western MichiganRT Riley Reiff and G Larry Warford both could hit the road as free agents. Moton could replace either in the Lions’ starting lineup.
5454Rasul DouglasCB, West VirginiaDouglas has excellent size, and he’s comfortable bouncing from man to zone. He makes receivers work.
5555Derek RiversDE/OLB, Youngstown StateWhile Rivers is arguably a better fit for a 3–4, his ability to bend the edge and get to the QB translates to a 4–3.
5656Gareon ConleyCB, Ohio StateConley is another Ohio State cornerback who really gets up in receivers’ grills when he’s thrown into man coverage.
5757Marcus WilliamsS, UtahWilliams has everything an NFL team could want from a free safety, most notably the ability to find the ball and go after it.
5858Isaiah FordWR, Virginia TechHow about another burner for the Seattle passing attack? Ford may struggle against physical CBs, but if he gets a step he’s gone.
5959Dion DawkinsG/T, TempleA difficult blocker to move off his spot, Dawkins has a ton of experience playing tackle and the frame of an NFL guard.
6060Josh ReynoldsWR, Texas A&MPut a little meat on his bones and it’ll be hard to imagine any cornerback wanting to see Reynolds lined up across from him.
6161Jourdan LewisCB, MichiganA Round 1 talent in late Round 2. Again, some of these cornerbacks have to slide. Lewis would be better outside than most think, but he can lock down the slot.
6262Tyus BowserOLB, HoustonIf Bowser can conquer the steep learning curve awaiting him, he has the movement skills to be the kind of player a coordinator can use in a variety of ways.
6363Adoree' JacksonCB, USCThe Falcons’ current depth at corner would allow them to slide in Jackson as a No. 4/No. 5 option early. Oh, and Jackson can turn games by himself as a return man.
6464Montravius AdamsDL, AuburnIs this simplifying things too much? Maybe. But Adams feels like that type of player—talented but enigmatic—that the Patriots manage to max out.
Round 3
6565Cordrea TankersleyCB, Clemson
6666Cooper KuppWR, Eastern Washington
6767Nathan PetermanQB, Pittsburgh
6868John JohnsonS, Boston College
6969Kevin KingCB, Washington(Pick via Rams)
The two that stand out: Kupp and Peterman. The former is so, so smooth in everything he does but will turn 24 this summer and likely won’t run below 4.5; the latter is a rising QB prospect who has the baseline traits to project at least as a long-term backup.
7070Cameron SuttonCB, Tennessee
7171Curtis SamuelRB, Ohio State
7272Julie'n DavenportOT, Bucknell
7373Anthony WalkerLB, Northwestern
7474Zay JonesWR, East Carolina
Samuel is so electrifying in the open field that a team in need of a unique weapon could pull the trigger on him as early as Round 1. Continuing the cornerback theme, another high-quality prospect in this group of five, with one following just below. When he’s healthy, Sutton is a dependable cover corner with an advanced understanding of where the ball is headed.
-
7575Chad HansenWR, Cal
-
7676Tre'Davious WhiteCB, LSU
-
7777Ethan PocicC, LSU
-
7878T.J. WattDE/OLB, Wisconsin
-
7979Joe MixonRB, Oklahoma
Let’s spend a moment on Mixon, shall we? He has a despicable off-field moment in his background, but he also might be the closest RB in talent to Fournette and Cook. So, what wins out? Which team decides he’s worth the trouble? It’s almost certainly going to happen somewhere in the draft, even though Mixon did not receive a combine invite.
• KAPLAN: What scouts are saying about Joe Mixon's NFL stock
Why the Colts? Well, purely from a football standpoint, this a team that has to find a running back somewhere—even the unbreakable Frank Gore has to wind down his career. Beyond that, though, the Colts just hired as their new GM Chris Ballard, who previously had been the Chiefs’ director of player personnel. And he held that title when Kansas City signed off on Tyreek Hill, a player who entered the NFL with his own vile incident tailing him. Hill was a breakthrough, if controversial, star for the Chiefs this season.
8080Marcus MayeS, Florida
8181Brad KaayaQB, Miami
8282Dalvin TomlinsonDT, Alabama
8383Dorian JohnsonG, Pitt
8484Dede WestbrookWR, Oklahoma
There once was a time that Kaaya was mentioned as a potential top-10 pick. That’s no longer the case, but he also is far from devoid of talent. The footwork and ability to read defenses is there, and he might remind Washington fans of Kirk Cousins in time. Oh, and that mention of Tampa Bay needing a speed receiver? Westbrook is a player defenses have to find before every single snap.
8585Chris WormleyDE, Michigan
8686Alvin KamaraRB, Tennessee(Pick via Dolphins)
8787Jake ButtTE, Michigan
8888Taywan TaylorWR, Western Kentucky
-
8989Dawaune SmootDL/LB, Illinois
There is a lot to like in Kamara’s game. He posted 6.2 yards per carry and caught 74 passes over two seasons with Tennessee. Flip side: He averaged just 105 carries over his two seasons as a Vol, so it’s fair to wonder if he can be more than a committee guy in the NFL. Butt is the new poster child for skipping bowl games. He might have been a Round 1 pick before his ACL in Michigan's bowl game against Florida State, and some will argue he still should be.
9090Avery GennessyOT, Texas A&M
9191Travin DuralWR, LSU
9292Chidobe AwuzieCB, Colorado
9393Wayne GallmanRB, Clemson
9494Ryan SwitzerWR, North Carolina
The Packers just cut James Starks and Eddie Lacy can be a free agent, so they need help at RB—Ty Montgomery hasn’t shown the durability to be a 20-carry-per-game player. Gallman’s downhill style would mesh well with what Montgomery brings. Switzer may be overkill for a team that has an emerging Eli Rogers, but in the best way possible. Just ask Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola how it works to have two stellar slot options.
9595Jordan MorganG, Kutztown
9696Vince BiegelOLB, Wisconsin
Morgan was a small-school tackle, but if you dream of his ideal fit it’s as a guard in a scheme like the Falcons run (or at least, like they ran under Kyle Shanahan): wide-zone with the occasional power pull—something that gets the nimble Morgan on the move. Biegel projects as a chip for a defense rather than a star edge presence. He is an intelligent football player, though, with a nice range of skills.