Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced on Thursday that he will not retire following the 2016 season amid speculation he would throw in the towel after 13 years in the NFL.

Palmer, 37, previously refuted reports that he listed his Arizona home for sale, pulled his children out of school and moved out of the state—all of which had fueled the rumors that his retirement was imminent.

In a statement released Thursday, Palmer said he took some time after the Cardinals' season ended to reflect on whether his body would hold up for another season.

“My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said. "On both fronts, I can say I’m ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it.”

Palmer has two years remaining on his contract and is set to earn $15.5 million in 2017.