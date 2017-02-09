NFL

Patriots DE Chris Long skipping White House visit

SI Wire
an hour ago

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long is the latest of the Super Bowl champions who say they plan on skipping any ceremony at the White House that will celebrate the franchise's comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Dont'a Hightower have already said they won't be joining the team at the White House since President Donald Trump assumed office last month.

Long had not publicly said he was not going to White House and responded to a New York Daily News open letter by Chuck Modiano addressed to Long that was published Thursday.

"Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call," Long said in his tweet.

In his first season with New England, Long had 35 total tackles in the regular season to go along with four sacks.

- Scooby Axson

