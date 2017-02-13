NFL

Tom Brady on health after Super Bowl: 'I have zero pain. I feel 100 percent'

SI Wire
42 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he isn't feeling the physical effects of Super Bowl LI where he took numerous hard hits throughout the game.

Brady was sacked by the Atlanta defense five times during the 34–28 overtime victory over the Falcons and was consistently hit throughout a majority of the game.

"I have zero pain,” Brady said to MMQB.com's Peter King. “I feel great. I feel 100 percent.”

Brady, who turns 40 in August, has said he wants to play football at least a couple of more years.

Brady signed a two year, $41 million contract extension with the Patriots in March 2016, receiving a $28 million signing bonus, which is guaranteed.

- Scooby Axson

