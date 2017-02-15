NFL

Tom Brady says he wants to play football until his mid 40's

SI Wire
2 hours ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reiterated that he is not retiring and added he would like to play well into his 40's.

Brady will turn 40 in August.

Brady spoke with MMQB.com editor-in-chief Peter King last weekend and went over his thoughts about the comeback Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons and his future in the NFL.

"I’d like to play until my mid-forties. Then I’ll make a decision. If I’m still feeling like I’m feeling today, who knows? I know next year is not going to be my last year," Brady said. "I have the answers to the test now. You can’t surprise me on defense. I’ve seen it all. Now I really know what to do, I don’t want to stop. This is when it’s really enjoyable to go out.”

Brady also expounded on his thoughts about head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

"I don't ever want to play for another coach. I don't want to play for another owner," Brady said. "But this is professional sports. I've seen some of the best players I've ever played with on other teams. You never know. That's why I want to keep taking care of what I need to take care of."

In 17 seasons, Brady has a regular season record of 183–52, with another 25 victories, including five Super Bowl championships, coming in the postseason.

Brady will enter the 2017 season fourth on the career list in passing yards, passing completions, passing touchdowns and third in passer rating.

- Scooby Axson

