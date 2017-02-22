NFL

Robert Kraft: Patriots success will continue to bring out 'haters'

SI Wire
Wednesday February 22nd, 2017

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a message for those who think his team wins championships because of various scandals over the years.

“Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases. The haters still hate. And I understand it, and we’ll do our best to keep them in that position," Kraft said during a profile on HBO's Real Sports that aired Tuesday night.

The Patriots were busted for Spygate in 2007 after videotaping the New York Jets' defensive coaches signals during a game and last year's Deflategate when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games for his alleged involvement in deflating footballs before the 2015 AFC Championship Game.

The team was also fined $1 million and lost a draft pick.

"I go back to my Dad and he said, ‘The most important thing you can earn in life is a good name.’ That is impacting our good name or our reputation. And it wasn’t something that I appreciated,” Kraft said.

Kraft also defended Brady, who won his fifth Super Bowl championship after leading a stunning 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

“He’s just not the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, he’s an amazing human being,” Kraft said.. “And is genuine. And as nice as everybody thinks he is, he’s nicer. And to see anyone attack him as an individual or his integrity. And that just wasn’t fair.”

- Scooby Axson

