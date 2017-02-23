NFL

Cardinals, Cowboys to meet in 2017 Hall of Fame Game

The Cardinals will take on the Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, the Hall of Fame announced on Thursday. 

It will be the first game of the 2017 NFL preseason. It will be played at the newly–renovated Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Former Cardinals and Rams quarterback Kurt Warner and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be enshrined into the Pro Football hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

 

The Cardinals went 7-8-1 in 2016 and missed the playoffs, while the Cowboys went 13-3 but lost to the Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. 

 

