NFL

Steelers ensure Antonio Brown will be a franchise centerpiece for years to come

Down
enlarge
Antonio Brown becomes NFL's highest-paid WR with four-year, $68 million extension
0:34 | NFL
Antonio Brown becomes NFL's highest-paid WR with four-year, $68 million extension

Quickly

  • The Steelers showed Antonio Brown the money (and deservedly so), with a four-year extension that makes him the league's highest-paid WR.
Chris Burke
2 hours ago

When a franchise restructures a player’s contract multiple times, as the Steelers had done with Antonio Brown, eventually one of two things happens: Either that player’s usefulness dries up, and the team bails, or, that player proves he’s worth a longer, more lucrative commitment.

Brown, arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver the past four seasons, left no doubt he belonged in the latter category. The Steelers rewarded him as such, extending his contract through 2021 at a reported rate of $17 million per season over its first four years (and $72.7 million overall)—enough to make Brown the highest-paid WR in football.

NFL
NFL rumors: News on franchise tag deadline, free agency, cap cuts and more

The Steelers and Brown previously reached a contract extension, back in 2012, worth $43 million. Each of the past two off-seasons Pittsburgh had kicked extra money Brown’s way, in lieu of taking his contract beyond 2017.

He still was underpaid, relative to his place in the league’s receiver hierarchy. No longer.

Of note is that Brown’s contract extension came within hours of reports that the Steelers would place the franchise tag on RB Le’Veon Bell. It’s a clear luxury for Pittsburgh to have both Brown and Bell at its disposal, but the front office reached a crossroads with the two superstars this off-season.

All early indications are that the Steelers will continue to work toward getting Bell locked up long-term, too, but priority No. 1 was making sure that they did not reach the end of the contract road with Brown following the 2017 season. Now, they will circle back and see what they can do about Bell’s contract.

NFL
2017 NFL draft rankings: Top prospects by position

But Bell, who has battled injuries and suspension issues, represents much more of a risk at this point in his career than does Brown, who will turn 29 in July. (No, the random Facebook Live incident does not qualify as a Brown red flag.) The only game Brown has missed over the past four years came in Week 17 of this past season, when Pittsburgh opted to rest him for its regular-season finale vs. Cleveland.

Over that four-season stretch, Brown has produced 481 receptions for 6,315 yards and 43 touchdowns. Just three other receivers—Julio Jones, Demaryius Thomas and T.Y. Hilton—have surpassed the 5,000-yard barrier in that same window; none has reached 6,000, although Jones likely would have had he not missed a significant chunk of the 2013 season.

Regardless, no matter how one chooses to slice it, Brown has developed from a sixth-round draft pick into one of the top wide receivers of his era. Add in his ability as a return man (he has nearly 3,000 return yards for his career), and it was almost inevitable that Brown reset the NFL’s wide-receiver market eventually.

NFL
NFL free agency preview: Linebackers

The next questions are: Where will the Steelers have to sacrifice if they are carrying the priciest receiver and running back contracts at the same time? Perhaps of even more pressing importance, will Ben Roethlisberger, 35 next week, still be the Steelers’ quarterback when Brown’s new contract expires?

What the Steelers guaranteed is that Brown, Bell and Big Ben will take another run at it in 2017, after falling to the Patriots in this past season’s AFC title game. And that Brown will be a franchise centerpiece for years to come.

Brown deserved the commitment. He has been an electrifying, game-changing presence for Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Now, he also holds the standard for all WR contracts to come.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters