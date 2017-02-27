These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon says he made a bad decision when he punched a fellow student during an incident in 2014.

Mixon was suspended for the entire 2014 season after being charged with a misdemeanor after hitting Amelia Molitor at a sandwich shop near campus. He later apologized to Molitor.

Molitor sued Mixon in civil court for negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, but a majority of the lawsuit was thrown out by a judge.

“I made a bad decision,” Mixon said to Pro Football Talk. “Ever since that night I have to live with it. I’ve got to re-live it every day. You can never forget something like that. It still haunts me to this day, but it’s what you do from that point on. You can’t take it back. I can replay it in my head a thousand times, and if I could take it back I would, but I can’t.”

Mixon led Oklahoma in rushing with 1,274 yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 2016. He also caught 37 passes for 538 yards with another five scores.

Despite reportedly receiving a first-round grade for April's NFL Draft, Mixon was not invited to the the NFL Scouting Combine, which starts this week in Indianapolis.

“I’m trying to educate youth throughout the community and having them learn from my mistakes,” Mixon said.

- Scooby Axson