NFL

Adrian Peterson will hit free agency after Vikings decline his option

Down
enlarge
NFL Scouting Combine: Pivotal, or overhyped?
4:42 | NFL
NFL Scouting Combine: Pivotal, or overhyped?
SI Wire
an hour ago

The Vikings will allow Adrian Peterson to become a free agent by declining his contract option, the team announced Tuesday

Minnesota would have had to pay Peterson $18 million next season if the option was picked up. He will turn 32 on March 21. 

Peterson played just three games last season after injuring his knee in the team’s second game. He led the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 2015, one year after he missed 15 games due to a suspension for child abuse charges. 

Peterson has played his entire 10-year career with the Vikings, who selected him with the seventh pick in the 2007 draft. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters