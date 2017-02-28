The Vikings will allow Adrian Peterson to become a free agent by declining his contract option, the team announced Tuesday.

Minnesota would have had to pay Peterson $18 million next season if the option was picked up. He will turn 32 on March 21.

Peterson played just three games last season after injuring his knee in the team’s second game. He led the NFL in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game in 2015, one year after he missed 15 games due to a suspension for child abuse charges.

Peterson has played his entire 10-year career with the Vikings, who selected him with the seventh pick in the 2007 draft.