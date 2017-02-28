NFL

Johnny Manziel tells judge that his 'life is trending upward'

Associated Press
Associated Press
3 hours ago

DALLAS -- Johnny Manziel is trying to reassure a judge concerned that the former NFL quarterback isn't being serious about the conditions of getting his domestic violence case dismissed, saying his “life is trending upward,” and that he is “taking care of this.”

Dallas judge Roberto Canas called a hearing Tuesday because Manziel missed a deadline to provide the court an update on how he was meeting stipulations that include participating in a substance abuse program through the NFL or something similar.

Manziel responded that he was slow to meet the condition because he didn't trust the NFL and planned to work through the players' association.

Manziel, 24, faced a misdemeanor charge that carried a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine after he was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out in January 2016.

 

