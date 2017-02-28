Mark Ingram posted a message on Twitter saying he and his Saints teammates were denied entry to a nightclub in London on Monday because they appeared "too urban."

Ingram said that he, Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, Vonn Bell and two other friends had reservations to Cirque le Soir, but were turned away upon their arrival.

He later posted a photo of the six men smiling, questioning what "too urban" looks like.

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

The Saints will play the Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium during the 2017 season. Other contests in the expanded London schedule include Ravens vs. Jaguars, Vikings vs. Browns and Cardinals vs. Rams.

Ingram added in an additional tweet that he was still excited to return to London to play next season, but other NFL players tweeted their concern over the incident.

Nonetheless we all can't wait to play out here @NFLUK next season!!! Gonna be crazy experience and I'm excited about it! I ❤️ England! — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!! This was our first #TooUrban encounter entire trip! I ❤️ England! #TooUrban https://t.co/QbmMtkWcza — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

Not too urban for @NFL to have us performing over there tho 🤔 https://t.co/TV97FlGEyH — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 28, 2017

The Saints play the Dolphins at Wembley in a Week 4 game on Oct. 1.