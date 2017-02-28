NFL

Mark Ingram, Saints players say London club denied them entry for appearing 'too urban'

Mark Ingram posted a message on Twitter saying he and his Saints teammates were denied entry to a nightclub in London on Monday because they appeared "too urban."

Ingram said that he, Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, Vonn Bell and two other friends had reservations to Cirque le Soir, but were turned away upon their arrival.

He later posted a photo of the six men smiling, questioning what "too urban" looks like.

The Saints will play the Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium during the 2017 season. Other contests in the expanded London schedule include Ravens vs. Jaguars, Vikings vs. Browns and Cardinals vs. Rams. 

Ingram added in an additional tweet that he was still excited to return to London to play next season, but other NFL players tweeted their concern over the incident. 

The Saints play the Dolphins at Wembley in a Week 4 game on Oct. 1.

