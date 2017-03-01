These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The New England Patriots are not expected to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo has been discussed as possible trade bait for teams that need quarterbacks for the upcoming season, such as the Cleveland Browns.

New England starter Tom Brady has said that he wants to play until his mid-40's and is coming off a season where he threw 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games after serving a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate.

The 25-year-old Garoppolo was a second-round pick by New England in the 2014 NFL Draft and got significant playing time in Brady's absence this season.

Garoppolo played in six games in 2016 completing 68% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

- Scooby Axson