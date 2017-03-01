Live from the NFL combine: Latest updates on trade rumors, prospects and free agency
Before any prospects take the field for the NFL combine’s evaluation drills, many GMs and head coaches take the podium to field (and many times, avoid) countless questions about their teams’ off-season approach. As news breaks throughout the combine’s first day of formal media access, we’re breaking down the biggest headlines and what they mean for next week’s free-agent frenzy, the looming NFL draft and beyond.
Among the highlights of Wednesday’s media availability: The Bills are still in a holding pattern with would-be franchise QB Tyrod Taylor, the Bengals have established that it may take a lot to pry away backup QB AJ McCarron, and Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Broncos president John Elway are both expected to field questions on Tony Romo’s future later this afternoon.
Jimmy Garoppolo still has the NFL's attention, even if New England plans to stand pat
- The Patriots are trying to shut down Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors, but the league's most interesting backup is far from finished making waves on the QB situations of all 32 teams.
Don’t believe everything—or is it anything?—this time of year. Take with a grain of salt the report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Patriots “are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo” this off-season. But if that does in fact turn out to be the case, the decision by New England’s front office to hold onto its much-hyped young quarterback would have ripple effects for at least the next year.
The most immediate effect would be on an already scattered QB market. Garoppolo, Tony Romo, Kirk Cousins and Tyrod Taylor were the four veteran quarterbacks needy teams had their eyes on headed into the off-season. Cousins is off the table, having been franchise tagged by the Redskins, Romo is under contract in Dallas, and the Bills still have the option to retain Taylor’s services into 2017 and beyond.
Hence the anticipated Garoppolo fervor. Another factor is that Tom Brady’s backup is just 25 years old and—while he would be in line for a significant pay raise in the near future—carries a base salary of just $820,000 for next season. (Romo, by comparison, sits at $14 million in 2017 and $19 million in ’18, at least for the time being.)
So, what might have happened for the Patriots to walk back their Garoppolo sale?
The obvious answer is that they have yet to receive an offer they like, which may make this report a leverage play on New England’s part more than anything else: Leak that Garoppolo’s now off the market and see if any team comes back in a panic, with an augmented trade package.
The other possibility is that the Patriots simply don’t want to unload Garoppolo. That approach would put them in a bind next off-season when Garoppolo’s contract is set to end. Can they extend him with the promise that he’ll take over for Brady in the near future? Would they franchise tag a backup quarterback? That’s precisely what the Patriots did with Matt Cassel several years ago before trading him to the Chiefs, who reworked his contract.
Eventually letting Garoppolo walk still could be on the table. In that case, the Patriots likely would be in line for a third-round compensatory pick—they wouldn’t lose him without getting a little return. They obviously would prefer to wind up with a first-rounder or a couple of second-rounders if they do decide to part ways, but the potential comp pick provides a safety net.
No matter which way the Patriots go, this is far from the end of the story. Whether a team now swoops in with an overwhelming trade offer or the Patriots commit to Garoppolo long-term, there’s still a lot of ground that must be covered.
Will Buffalo re-sign Tyrod Taylor? It's still an unknown, according to Sean McDermott
- ... But Kyle Williams is definitely playing in Buffalo this season.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Williams will be a Buffalo Bill again in 2017. Tyrod Taylor ... well ... check back later.
New Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine that the franchise will be “methodical” in deciding what to do with Taylor, who has a $27.5 million roster bonus due on March 11. He added that the process could go down to the wire, if the Bills feel like they need all that time to make a call on their QB.
“The process is you look at is you look at it from all different angles,” McDermott said, “so you compare Tyrod based on the quarterback position, the intangibles we look for, the critical factors at the position, then, yes, you look at it from other areas, that being candidates that are out there in the free-agent market.”
The conundrum there for the Bills, of course, is that the QB free-agent market looks quite bare at the moment, barring a surprise release or two. Washington just placed the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins, so the non-Taylor options would include Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley and Ryan Fitzpatrick. There is no one that would count as an upgrade on Taylor.
McDermott did confirm that Cardale Jones, a 2016 draft pick, remains in the team’s plans moving forward, but he would need to show substantial development this off-season if he is to be pegged as a ’17 starter.
The Bills have a decision to make, and a closing window. They apparently do not have to worry about Williams’s future anymore, though. The lifetime Bill currently carries a cap hit of $8.3 million for next season with no dead money, so his roster spot understandably was believed to be in jeopardy.
That’s no longer the case.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle, what he’s done for the Bills organization, he’s one of our leaders,” McDermott said. “I can announce now that Kyle is coming back, and I’m looking forward to working with Kyle.”
McDermott did not reveal if any details of Williams’s contract had been changed, but it would not be a surprise if the 34-year-old defensive tackle either took a pay cut or restructured his deal to provide the Bills a little cap relief next season.