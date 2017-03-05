NFL

Watch: Myles Garrett posting monster numbers at the NFL combine with his 40 and vertical

Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett is wowing scouts at the NFL Combine.

Garrett clocked a 4.64 for the 40-yard dash unofficially on Sunday morning. If the time is confirmed, Garrett ran faster than the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class.

Garrett also put up a vertical of 41, which puts him in the 97th percentile among edge rushers since 1999, according to Ethan Young, a Pro Scout for Bleacher Report. The vertical also matches that of 2016 sack leader Vic Beasley.

His vertical is the best by a defensive lineman since 2006. 

Watch his vertical jump below:

Garrett also recorded 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

