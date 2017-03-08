Three players poised to cash in during free agency

With the Super Bowl and the 2016 season behind us, the NFL off-season is well underway. The rumor mill is already churning with news of contract negotiations and potential trades.

The NFL scouting combine is now over and the league year is set to begin on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams steadily preparing for free agency and the NFL draft in April.

Stay up to date on the latest NFL news and rumors below:

Wednesday, March 8

• Tight end Vernon Davis re-signed with Washington on three-year deal. (Team announcement)

• Free-agent cornerback Darrelle Revis wants at least $8 million to play in 2017. Steelers are not interested in the seven-time Pro bowler. (Pro Football Talk)

• The Rams are actively trying to trade cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Johnson signed his nonexclusive franchise tag worth him $16.7424 million in 2017 (NFL Network)

• Colts re-signed tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed. (Team announcement)

• The Bengals, Browns, Lions and Saints meet with former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon before his pro day. (NFL Network)

• Chargers safety Jahleel Addae is expected to remain with the team on a four-year deal. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

Tuesday, March 7

• The Chiefs are leaning toward Alex Smith as quarterback and are no longer interested in Tony Romo. (James Palmer, NFL Network)

• The Washington Post reports the Redskins are not likely to keep DeSean Jackson. The Cowboys, Buccaneers, Eagles and Patriots are interested the the wide receiver. (Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk)

• The Buccaneers are not expected to pursue Adrian Peterson. (Jenna Laine, ESPN)