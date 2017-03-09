Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has promised to donate all the endorsement money he receives in 2017 to charities that focus on helping minority communities and empowering women of color.

He will also donate 50% of his proceeds from his jersey sales to inner-city garden projects.

"I was inspired by Chance the Rapper to 'think bigger' when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system," Bennett said in a statement, according to ESPN. "So, I'll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth. The system is failing our kids, and it will be up to the community and our leaders to help keep the hope alive by focusing on improving our education system and the future of our kids. Any company that decides to invest in me, just know that you'll be investing in opportunities and providing inspiration for these families -- many who feel unnoticed or go unmentioned.

"I'm asking all professional athletes to join me by donating a portion of your endorsements this year to a cause of your choice. We can make a difference. It's up to us to help plant seeds of hope and help fuel the future."

Bennett has been outspoken on social issues in the past, labeling the 2016 presidential election "a disgrace" and calling on a white NFL player to join Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest.