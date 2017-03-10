NFL

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account hacked

DeSean Jackson signing makes Buccaneers offense almost unstoppable
A post on backup New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's verified Instagram account on Friday morning sent fans into panic mode, with Garoppolo saying farewell to the Boston area indicating that he might be on the move.

But ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports a source close to Garoppolo said the post was a "prank" or "hoax" and had no knowledge if Garoppolo would be traded. ESPN.com's Adam Schefter told WEEI's Kirk and Callahan Show that the account was hacked.

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻

The post which simply said, "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston," was met with skepticism and disbelief as fans took to social media to express their concern.

Last week, ESPN.com reported that New England was not expected to trade Garoppolo, even though his name has been discussed during the offseason as potential trade bait.

The 25-year-old Garoppolo was a second-round pick by New England in the 2014 NFL draft and got significant playing time in Tom Brady's absence after Brady was suspended for four games due to his involvement in Deflategate.

Garoppolo played in six games in 2016 completing 68% of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

