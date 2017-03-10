NFL

Report: NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock emerges as candidate for Redskins GM job

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Redskins general manager job, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Mayock said in a statement released by the NFL Network that he and the Redskins have not had discussions about the position. 

The Redskins fired former GM Scot McCloughan on Thursday. While the team's initial statement did not mention a reason for the firing, multiple outlets including the Washington Post have reported that his struggled with alcohol contributed to his ouster. 

Mayock played three seasons in the NFL. He has broadcasted CFL, NFL and college football games, and currently serves as one of the NFL Network's draft experts. 

Mayock has no previous NFL front office experience. 

