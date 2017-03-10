Have you had a chance to exhale after a frantic first day of NFL free agency? Good, because the signings are showing no sign of stopping.

Late last night, Logan Ryan became a Titan after getting squeezed out of New England’s secondary picture by the defending champs’ signing of Stephon Gilmore. Then to add to the drama in New England, a mysterious farewell post to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram account was ruled to have been a hoax. And speaking of quarterbacks, will today be the day Jay Cutler, Tony Romo or another one of the available signal-callers find a new home?

Below, SI writers weighed in with their takes on every big move and juicy rumor as they surface.