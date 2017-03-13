NFL

DeMarcus Ware retires from NFL after 12-year career

DeMarcus Ware has retired from the NFL after a 12-year career. 

Ware, 34, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2005 draft. He had his best years in Dallas, where he was named to the Pro Bowl seven straight times and NFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

After nine years with the Cowboys, Ware signed with the Broncos before the 2014 season. He made two Pro Bowls with the Broncos and had 2 sacks in Denver's Super Bowl 50 win. 

Almost certainly a future Hall of Famer, Ware finishes his career with 138.5 sacks, good for eighth all time (sacks became an official statistic in 1982). 

Ware pioneered the edge-rushing outside linebacker role in a 3-4 defense. He struggled with injuries during the last two seasons, and his contract with the Broncos expired after the 2016 season. 

