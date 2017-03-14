NFL

Kirk Cousins says he did not demand trade from Redskins

0:31 | NFL
Kirk Cousins says he did not demand trade from Redskins
SI Wire
3 hours ago

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins says he did not demand a trade away from the team, but instead asked about the franchise's plans after having the franchise tag placed on him.

Cousins' future with the team has been a topic all offseason.

"I did inquire if there was any interest in trading me to get an understanding of their perspective," Cousins told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "The answer I got back was Mr. Snyder communicated his belief in me and desire for me to remain a Redskin."

Cousins says he first heard about the trade rumors when an employee at a shoe store asked him about while he was out with his wife.

"I laughed and thought, 'I don't know where that comes from because that wasn't the case,'" Cousins said. "Somehow it got twisted to where an employee of the store is using the word demanded. That's not the approach I took."

Cousins has had the franchise tag placed on him in each of the past two seasons. In 2015, he made $19.953 million under the tag. This season, he is scheduled to be paid $23.94 million and is eligible to be traded because he signed the tender.

"This entire process from a contractual standpoint has been framed by the franchise tag rules," Cousins said on the podcast. "It hasn't been framed by my market value. I would be content to go to the market and see what the value is and settle for what that is. But because of the tag rules and the team's use of the tag, that just hasn't taken place. ... So until that system of the tag is removed from the equation or from the collective bargaining agreement altogether, that will frame the entirety of my agent's approach."

The 28-year-old Cousins completed 67% of his passes last season for a franchise record 4,917 yards with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters