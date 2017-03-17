NFL

Report: Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul agree to long-term deal

0:47 | NFL
Report: Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul agree to long-term deal
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The New York Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a new four-year contract, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the multiple reports, the contract will be worth around $17 million per year, with $54 million in guaranteed money.

Last month, the Giants played non-exclusive franchise tag on Pierre–Paul. The tag is worth $17 million this season.

The 28-year-old Pierre-Paul had seven sacks in 12 games in 2016, the second season since a July 4th fireworks accident that cost him part of two fingers on his right hand.

Pierre Paul, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 50 sacks in his seven NFL seasons.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters