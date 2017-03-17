The New York Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a new four-year contract, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the multiple reports, the contract will be worth around $17 million per year, with $54 million in guaranteed money.

What the heck is people talking about I ain't sign nothing. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

That's New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong. — Jason Pierre-Paul (@UDWJPP) March 17, 2017

Last month, the Giants played non-exclusive franchise tag on Pierre–Paul. The tag is worth $17 million this season.

The 28-year-old Pierre-Paul had seven sacks in 12 games in 2016, the second season since a July 4th fireworks accident that cost him part of two fingers on his right hand.

Pierre Paul, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 50 sacks in his seven NFL seasons.

