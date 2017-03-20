Jets sign veteran QB Josh McCown to one-year deal

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Jets have signed quarterback Josh McCown, the team announced Monday. McCown’s contract is a one-year deal with $6 million in fully guaranteed salary, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

McCown, who turns 38 in July, spent the last two seasons with the Browns. It 13 games, he completed 60.4% of his passes for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Former Jets quarterback Geno Smith signed with the Giants on Monday and Ryan Fitzpatrick, the team’s starter for the past two seasons, is also a free agent. New York has young quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg still under contract.

McCown will be reunited with his former Bears quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates. New York’s hiring of Bates also led to speculation that the team may be interested in signing Jay Cutler.